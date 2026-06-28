Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 28 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

By
New
Published 5:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Este domingo empieza lo que muchos llaman “el verdadero Mundial”, los cruces de mano a mano en una inédita llave de 16avos de final que enfrentará a las 32 selecciones que siguen con vida en el Mundial 2026.

🏟️ Estadio Los Ángeles

🏠 Inglewood, California, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de Mexico.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.