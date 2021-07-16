Culberson County Airport braces for heavy flight load due to Bezos space voyage

Race to Space

VAN HORN, Texas -- The Culberson County Airport near Van Horn is bustling with activity as the launch of the Blue Origin rocket is just days away.

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and a crew are set to go space next Tuesday morning.

The director of the Culberson County Airport told ABC-7 that the airport rarely has more than one jet per month land there.

With the rocket launch however, the airport is bracing for heavy air traffic, which the director expects will land hefty revenues for the facility.