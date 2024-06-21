ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Ruidoso Wildfires – Coordinating the response

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - When a wildfire burns, like the Salt and South Fork fires near Ruidoso, NM, we see the response by fire crews on the ground and in the sky. But how does that response come together? Who helps coordinate that response? What happens when the fires are eventually contained and residents are allowed back in the fire zone?

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross gets additional perspective from George Ducker, the communications coordinator for the New Mexico Forestry Division, and Sean Peterson, the center manager for the National Interagency Coordination Center. Both men will discuss how the resources to fight the wildfires are coordinated, both during and afterwards.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

If you are interested in making a monetary donation to help residents and responders in need, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation has established the Wildfire Relief Fund. The emergency fund will provide financial resources to support immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people, animals, and places affected by the devastating wildfires in partnership with the Community Foundation of Lincoln County and their shelter fund, the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico and their Greatest Needs Impact Fund for Lincoln and Otero counties, and the Albuquerque Community Foundation and their emergency action fund. You can make a donation here: https://pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/wildfire-relief-fund

If you need information on the wildfires, the state of New Mexico has a 24-hour wildfire hotline, providing the latest information on the status of the wildfires. Call 833-663-4736. That's 833-NMFIRE6.

If you or someone you know is trying to locate family or friends, the reunification hotline is 800-733-2767, that's 800-REDCROSS.

If someone in the fire zone needs prescription medication or other medical support, call 833-796-8773, that's 833-SWNURSE.

And for mental health counselors, the New Mexico crisis and access line is 855-NMCRISIS, or 855-662-7474.