Ruidoso businesses welcome back evacuees as wildfires continue

Ruidoso, NM (KVIA) – Employees at Anaheim Jacks restaurant on Ruidoso's main business strip have worked diligently for the last week to serve first responders and others who are in the region battling the South Fork Fire, which burned down a number of businesses in the village.

"The stores were closed, they couldn't get food, the power was out, the food they did have, it went bad," said Scott Stevens, who owns Anaheim Jacks along with his wife Lisa. They roughed it out to keep the place open and provide warm meals to firefighters, officers and others, while most of the rest of the town had left due to evacuation orders.

On Monday, Stevens and his employees were thrilled to welcome back longtime customers who were allowed to return to their homes.

"We've got a long way to go to see it going back to what it used to be, but, we're happy to see the residents come back," said Stevens.

When asked how difficult it's been for the Stevens family to see so much destruction in this region, he answered, "It's tough. (The South Fork Wildfire) took all of some of the prettiest places in Ruidoso (like) Cedar Creek, Musket ball, a lot of the upper canyon, those were beautiful spots, and it's gonna' be a while until they're pretty again. "

Still... Life goes on at Anaheim Jacks as the rebuilding process begins for the village of Ruidoso.