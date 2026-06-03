Skip to Content
Safety

Free car seat fitting helps children stay safe in Las Cruces

KVIA/File
By
New
Published 3:13 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Thursday, a free car seat fitting will take place at Sisbarro Buick-GMC in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Parents will get hands-on help to install booster seats.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation said the fitting station will take place June 4 at 425 W. Boutz Rd. from 3-5 p.m.

Inspections are on a first-come, first-served basis and doesn't require an appointment.

NMDOT said participants should bring their own car seat, manuals for the car and booster seat and the child who will use the seat.

If inspectors notice a booster seat is recalled or unsafe, there will be replacement options. A $35 replacement fee may apply, and children must be present for the change, NMDOT said.

Article Topic Follows: Safety

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.