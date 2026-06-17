Safety initiative launches amid trespassing, gun use near Santa Teresa jetport

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KVIA) -- Law enforcement in Doña Ana County are pushing a new safety initiative to reduce criminal trespassing and unlawful shootings on private property around the jetport in Santa Teresa, the county announced Wednesday.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, New Mexico State Police and Sunland Park Police will work together to address residents' worries about unauthorized access to private property, gun use and stray gunfire, the county said.

"After several homes in the district I represent, District 6 for the City of Sunland Park, were struck by stray bullets, it became clear that this issue requires action. No family should have to live with the fear that a stray bullet could threaten the safety of their loved ones," Sunland Park Mayor Pro Tempore said in a statement.

Starting Friday, law enforcement will start patrolling the area during historically high-activity time frames, according to the county.

The county said property owners involved in the initiative allowed law enforcement to enforce trespass laws on their behalf, and said they're willing to pursue prosecution against people trespassing on their property.

Under New Mexico law, criminal trespass happens when someone knowingly goes into or stays in private property where access isn't allowed. Punishment includes citations, arrest, charges and potential civil liability, the county said.

Additionally, the City of Sunland Park will install two cameras at the Highway 136 entrance, the county said. One camera will read license plates while the other is for surveillance. Sunland Park Police can access the cameras for investigations.

Deputies and officers will stay in touch with nearby people to teach them about responsible gun use and legal shooting locations, the county said.