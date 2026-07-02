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UMC El Paso advises locals to stay responsible using fireworks during the holiday weekend

KVIA
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Published 4:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As America's 250th birthday is just two days away, local firework vendors have been thriving. Even with fireworks banned in El Paso, local healthcare officials urge residents to stay safe during their weekend celebrations.

University Medical Center of El Paso Burn Center Director Dr. Philip Fidler has been vocal in advising the community in recent weeks, particularly those who plan on traveling out of the city to purchase or release fireworks or sparkles into the Borderland skies on Saturday.

"Fireworks themselves, generally smaller fireworks, are pretty safe from an explosive standpoint," Fidler told ABC 7. "But young kids, particularly boys, can be very creative and they can break the fireworks apart and pile them together to make a very substantial explosion."

ABC-7 will have the full story, including more safety tips, in our evening newscasts.


Article Topic Follows: Safety
4th of july
America 250
fireworks
University Medical Center of El Paso

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