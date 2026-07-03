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How to grill responsibly this 4th of July weekend

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Published 11:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Families are preparing to fire up the grill this holiday weekend. Cooking a 4th of July barbecue comes with responsibility.

The Sunland Park Fire Department shared these tips to safely enjoy grill-made meals:

  • Make sure propane tanks aren't leaking. If they are, call 911.
  • Just use charcoal lighter fluid, not gasoline or kerosene to light up the grill.
  • Use metal tools like tongs or spatulas.
  • Keep your grill away from hanging decorations or tree branches.
  • Clean your grill before cooking and remove old grease.

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Mia Tricarico

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