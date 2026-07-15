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Las Cruces Utilities about possible scam regarding water quality

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:00 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Utilities on Wednesday warned the public about a possible scam asking residents to submit a form about their water quality. The utility said it didn't make or authorize any flyers or door hangers about the notices.

The utility said the possible scam may try to collect personal information about homeowners or details about private water systems.

If you receive a notice about the form, the utility said to not complete it and throw away the flyer.

Additionally, the utility said you can contact it at (575) 541-2111 with any questions or concerns about the scam.

Article Topic Follows: Safety
las cruces
Las Cruces Utility
Scam alert

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Gabrielle Lopez

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