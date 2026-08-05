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Free car seat fittings coming to Sisbarro Buick-GMC in Las Cruces

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Published 10:49 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Thursday, Sisbarro Buick-GMC in Las Cruces will host a free car seat fitting station, the New Mexico Department of Transportation said.

At the fitting, certified child passenger safety technicians will teach parents and caregivers how to choose, install and use booster seats.

Inspections will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, NMDOT said. Appointments aren't required.

Participants should take their own car seats, car seat manual, vehicle manual and the child who will use the seat. NMDOT said a $35 fee may apply for replacement seats, and children must be present to be elegible.

NMDOT said caregivers should expect to spend about 30 minutes at the fitting. They'll have an opportunity to ask any questions.

If a seat is recalled, expired or unsafe, NMDOT replacement seats are available.

The fitting will take place at 425 W. Boutz Rd. from 3-5 p.m.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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