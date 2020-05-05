Watch LIVE at 1:30 PM: Gov. Abbott gives Texas virus update

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide updates on the coronavirus during a news conference starting at 1:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

Last week, Abbott rolled out the first phase of the state's reopening plan, allowing some businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to reopen with limited occupancy.

The governor said then that more openings — including looser restrictions for businesses like barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms — could go into effect as early as May 18.

As the governor weighs options, he said he has zeroed in on two figures to help him make decisions: the state's infection and hospitalization rates.

Abbott also plans to visit the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump about the state's response to the pandemic, according to Abbott's office.

The meeting will come almost a week after Abbott let restaurants, stores, movie theaters and malls in Texas reopen at 25% capacity. The move was applauded by Trump, who has been pushing for states to reopen their economies.