6-week-old Texas infant dies from coronavirus

Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi city councilman said he was notified Friday by the local health district of a Covid-19 related death of a six-week-old infant.

"My deepest condolences go out to the family," said Councilman Ben Molina in a social media post.

Health officials told ABC affiliate KIII-TV that the death of the infant was the first case of a child under the age of 4 to die of the virus in that part of Texas.

"The patient was male under 6 months of age. Our deepest condolences go out to his parents and family. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons," a statement from the city health department said.

Health officials urged the public to ramp up personal safety measures as Covid-19 cases continue to rapidly spread throughout the city of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas.