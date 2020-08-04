3 arrested in murder of beloved Texas ice cream man

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have been arrested for the murder of a beloved ice-cream vendor in Austin, according to ABC affiliate KXXV.

Austin Police said Tuesday that three capital murder warrants for the robbery-shooting death of 68-year-old Adelaido Bernabe Urias were obtained.

Charged in the death are Marquis Davis, Jermaine Jones and Devlon Wardy.

Urias was selling ice cream at the time of the murder, according to police.

Around 3:10 p.m. on June 23, police received a call about a man shot at an apartment complex in Austin.

Officers say they found Urias with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Residents said Urias was known to them as vendor who pushed a small ice cream cart around the area, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.

According to officials, Urias told a witness who tried to comfort him after the shooting that three men had tried to rob him.

Urias was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas with life-threatening injuries and died on July 1.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested the three men.

All three men are being held in the Travis County Correctional Complex, and their bond has been set at $1 million each.