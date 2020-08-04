Texas Gov. Abbott says ‘we have abundant supplies’ of PPE for schools to reopen

Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday morning visited a Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse in San Antonio to receive an update on the state's supply of personal protective equipment.

He was joined by Nim Kidd, the chief of the state's emergency management division, and Abbott gave brief remarks.

Abbott said that the opening of schools and the upcoming flu season will increase the need for PPE in the near future.

"We have abundant supplies that we will be able to continue to provide PPE to schools, to hospitals, to nursing homes, to testing sites, to any operation within the state of Texas that's going to need PPE in response to the pandemic," said Abbott.

He indicated that TDEM has distributed 59 million masks, 24,000 thermometers, and 500,000 face shields to Texas schools at no cost to the local districts.

"We have ordered just over $1 billion worth of PPE," added Kidd. He said that if there's leftover equipment, it will be used as a stockpile for future events.

The event came as new coronavirus cases have dipped below their peak in recent weeks.

The state has averaged just over 8,000 new cases per day over the past week, down from more than 9,500 in late July.

But reasons for concern remain: The death toll from the virus continues to climb and the rate of people who take coronavirus tests who test positive is 13.6% — well over the 10% red flag that Abbott has identified.

Later Tuesday, Abbott was to travel to McAllen to receive a briefing on the opening of the McAllen Convention Center as a health care facility. South Texas has been hot spot for the virus in recent weeks.