Gov. Abbott worries flu season amid virus pandemic may leave Texas hospitals ‘completely overrun’

Texas

DALLAS, Texas -- In a visit to Dallas Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans to "get a flu vaccine" as early as possible.

Abbott said it's critical to prepare for the upcoming flu season amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, ABC affiliate WFAA reported.

Abbott met with medical experts Thursday at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to discuss how the upcoming flu season could impact the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The governor said that "with a flu season that could be prolific," he and other state leaders are concerned that hospitals could become "completely overrun."

Dr. John Hellerstedt, the Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner, said it will be a challenge for doctors to differentiate and diagnosis the flu and coronavirus this fall, because both diseases have similar symptoms.

But, he said, there are effective treatments for the flu.

"In the case of influenza, we have an excellent vaccine," Hellerstedt said.

Abbott said that though new coronavirus cases have been dropping since record highs in July, the spread of the disease hasn't been entirely stopped.

The governor said Texans should continue wearing masks and practicing physical distancing. He also said people should continue to avoid gatherings, including with family, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"There may be this sense that if you're gathering with family, you're not really transmitting Covid-19, but that has been dis-proven," Abbott said. "Anybody anywhere has both the ability to spread or contract Covid-19."