Police say Texas church pastor admits raping 9-year-old at his home

Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Investigators say a church leader has admitted to raping a 9-year-old boy and may have additional victims due to his position, ABC affiliate KTRK reported Friday.

According to Houston police, Jose Abel Mena, 60, turned himself in last month after detectives confronted him about allegations by the boy and his family.

Mena, who police say is the president and pastor of Pueblo de Dios, a local church group that holds services four times a week, is accused of assaulting the boy since January 2019 and as recent as this past April.

Shortly after the alleged April assault, the boy's family contacted Houston police.

Authorities said Mena is an acquaintance to family members, and that the multiple alleged assaults happened at his Houston home.

After several months of investigating, detectives spoke with Mena about the allegations before he is said to have admitted to them before eventually surrendering.

Police are now looking into whether anyone else may have been a victim.