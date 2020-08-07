Whataburger unveils new food truck with plans for multi-state tour

Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Whataburger could be pulling up to you very soon.

The company is celebrating their 70th birthday with the launch of the Whataburger Food Truck, a state-of-the-art masterpiece in orange and white, ABC affiliate KXXV reports.

“We wanted a way to connect even more with our communities and to introduce Whataburger to new customers in a new and exciting way,” said Rich Scheffler, vice president of marketing and innovation for Whataburger. “And this truck is a showstopper.”

In 2021, the truck will hit the road for a multi-state tour, with stops in Whataburger's existing markets and cities.

As the brand expands into new markets, the truck will give new locations and fans a taste of what’s coming. What’s more, it will be available to help during natural disasters and emergency events.

The truck is a Whataburger on wheels, 36-foot long with 24 feet of cooking space powered by a 30,000-watt generator. Featuring a 4-foot grill, it has the same kind of burger-making power as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Thirty laminated vinyl panels wrap it from bumper to bumper, featuring burgers so realistic you can almost smell the sizzle. LED lights give the truck a distinctive glow, and the custom grill featuring the Flying W adds another layer of swagger.

“We have worked on the idea of a Food Truck for years,” Scheffler said. “But we didn’t want it to roll out of the garage until it could turn heads and bring our restaurant quality food to the road. This truck fits the bill.”

The truck was transformed from vision to reality with the help of Cruising Kitchens, a San Antonio-based company and the leading food truck and mobile business fabricator in the world. The partnership with Whataburger and the fabrication of the truck will be featured on an episode of "Built for Business," Cruising Kitchens’ MotorTrends TV show.

Working on the project was a dream come true, says owner Cameron Davies. For more than a decade, he’d hoped to earn the opportunity to build a Whataburger Food Truck, because of the values shared by both companies.

“Whataburger is run like a big family,” Davies said. “They care about taking care of their people, and that’s important to us, too.”

“We always say it’s the look of the truck that brings people in, it’s the taste of the food that brings them back,” Davies says. “This truck has the best of both.”