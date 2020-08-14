‘Grave danger’: Texas Amber Alert issued for 5 children allegedly abducted by couple

Texas

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas — A statewide Amber Alert was issued Friday for five Texas children.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ruben Lopez, 29 and Roxanne Fuentes, 31, are wanted by police in connection with the abduction of Justine Lopez,10, Jolyne Lopez, 9, Ruben Lopez Jr., 7, Jordan Lopez, 4, and Jayden Lopez, 11 months old.

The children, who were last seen earlier this week in Crystal City, are believed to be in "grave danger," reported ABC affiliate KXXV.

DPS said Lopez and Fuentes are driving a gray 2008, Chevrolet Trail Blazer with Texas License plate: MKV2702.

DPS asked that if you have any information to call the Zavala County Sheriff's Office at 830-374-3615.