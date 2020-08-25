Texas has less than 5,000 in hospital with virus for 1st time since June

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas reported 2,754 new coronavirus cases and another 25 deaths on Monday, and for the first time since June had less than 5,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19 disease.

A total of 4,907 Texans were listed as being in the hospital for the coronavirus as of Monday — which is 1,303 less than a week ago. They occupy 9% of the state's hospital beds.

State health officials issued the counts after saying earlier that testing data would not be updated Monday because of “a network outage affecting multiple state agencies."

A Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman said only testing numbers were affected, not case or fatality counts, but he could not give more information on the network outage.

Numbers are typically lower on Mondays, due to a lag in reporting over the weekends.

Texas has reported a total of 580,384 virus cases and 11,395 deaths, although the true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

State health officials estimated there are 111,807 active cases of the virus and that 457,182 people have recovered.