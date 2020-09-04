Drunk driving crackdown taking place on Texas roads this holiday weekend

Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- Twelve people died and another 55 were hurt last Labor Day weekend along Texas roads due to drunk driving.

The Texas Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety have teamed up to lower those numbers..

"You could go to jail. That is one of the consequences for making a decision to get behind the wheel when you've consumed alcohol," said Dwight Mathis, the chief of Texas Highway Patrol.

In Texas, a night of drinking and driving can not only cost you your life; but it will hurt your wallet as well. A DWI could cost Texas drivers up to $17,000 in fines and fees, as well as their driver's license.

One Texas father is still working to recover from the loss of his 10-year old daughter Jade Stephens on the day of her birthday.

"Guy ran a stop sign and T-boned the car I was driving and Jade was sitting behind me and that was it on that," said Eric Stephens, a victim of drunk driving.

DPS troopers as well as local law enforcement agencies will be stepping up efforts to crack down on drunk driving this weekend.

Officials remind you to always practice safe habits behind the wheel, that includes never drinking and driving; plan a sober ride, designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing app or taxi to get home.