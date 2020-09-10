Oklahoma man accused of sexually abusing baby arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas

Texas

ENID, Oklahoma — An Oklahoma man accused of sexually abusing a baby has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Texas, ABC affiliate KOCO reported Thursday.

Brice Gage Watkins, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-month-old baby, recording the assault and then distributing it on social media, according to Enid police.

Watkins is facing multiple charges, including distribution of child pornography, manufacturing of child pornography and three counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 12.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force received information that he was possibly hiding out at a home in San Marcos, Texas, and were able to take him into custody on Thursday afternoon.

The child victim turned 1-years-old in June, authorities said.