Texas Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-month-old child believed to be in grave danger

Texas

WELLS, Texas – A statewide Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for an abducted 1-month-old child who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, reports ABC affiliate KSAT.

Police say they’re looking for Armaidre Antwan Maquie Argumon.

Armaidre is 22 inches tall, weighs 9 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a diaper at 8:30 a.m. in Wells.

Officials are also looking for a green Ford Ranger in connection with the abduction.

Anyone with information is asked by authorities to call Wells police at 903-683-2271.