$44M Lotto Texas jackpot largest in North America, 3rd-largest in world

lotto-texas-tickets
KTRK/ABC
Lotto Texas tickets are sold at a retailer.

AUSTIN, Texas – The Lotto Texas jackpot is now an estimated $44 million after no big winner was drawn last Saturday.

It is currently the largest jackpot in North America and the third-largest jackpot in the world, according to ABC affiliate KSAT.

The jackpot is the largest prize for the game in over 10 years since the May 29, 2010 drawing which had an advertised $97 million jackpot, according to lottery officials.

So far this year, only one person has won a Lotto Texas jackpot and that was a Laredo resident who claimed $17.5 million for the drawing on Jan. 15.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:12 p.m. MT.

The odds of picking all 6 numbers is 1 in 25,827,165.

