3 dead, 1 hurt after partial building collapse in Houston

Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Fire Department said three workers were killed when a stairwell collapsed inside a high-rise building under construction in Houston.

The fire department said one worker who was injured in Monday's collapse was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The agency said its firefighters were waiting for engineers to confirm the building was stable enough for them to go in and recover the bodies from the structure, located near Interstate 10 on the city’s westside.

Authorities said 240 workers were at the construction site and all had been accounted for.

It was not immediately known what caused the stairwell to collapse.