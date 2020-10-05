Skip to Content
Texas
‘Cheers!’ Texas Gov. Abbott tweets more openings on the way, suggests bars may be next

KVIA
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a recent interview with ABC-7 from the state capital.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Monday afternoon that ABC affiliate KVUE noted would seem to suggest the shutdown of bars in the state could be coming to an end. 

Gov. Abbott's tweet featured an image of two beer glasses being raised in a toast. In the tweet, he wrote: 

"Texans have continued to keep Covid under control. The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!"

