‘Cheers!’ Texas Gov. Abbott tweets more openings on the way, suggests bars may be next
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Monday afternoon that ABC affiliate KVUE noted would seem to suggest the shutdown of bars in the state could be coming to an end.
Gov. Abbott's tweet featured an image of two beer glasses being raised in a toast. In the tweet, he wrote:
"Texans have continued to keep Covid under control. The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!"
Texans have continued to keep COVID under control.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 5, 2020
The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time.
I will be announcing more openings soon.
Cheers! pic.twitter.com/fJhTgSRx9t
Comments
1 Comment
Not a good idea with cases on the rise. Irresponsible leadership.