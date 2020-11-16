Texas Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy believed abducted by woman

Texas

BEEVILLE, Texas – A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 9-year-old south Texas boy who authorities said is in “grave or immediate danger.”

ABC affiliate KSAT reports that the Beeville Police Department is searching for Jeremiah Thomas. He is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is with Shannon Delilah Thomas, 32. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The pair is believed to be in a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate number GCW5960.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, state authorities ask you to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.