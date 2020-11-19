Execution halted for man who kidnapped, raped & buried Texas teen alive

Texas

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana -- A judge has halted the scheduled execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive.

The decision was announced hours before Orlando Hall was scheduled to be put to death by the federal government.

Hall was scheduled to die by lethal injection at a federal prison in Indiana on Thursday evening.

He would've been the eighth federal inmate put to death since the Trump administration resumed federal executions this year after a pause of nearly two decades.

Hall’s attorneys have argued that racial bias played a role in his death sentence. Hall is Black and his sentence was recommended by an all-white jury.