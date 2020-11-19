How risky are certain holiday activities amid the pandemic? Texas Medical Association offers risk assessment chart

Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is here. Thanksgiving is a week away and Christmas is only a month away.

As you head out for those holiday activities, do you know what your risk is for getting infected with Covid-19?

Physicians with the Texas Medical Association Covid-19 Task Force put together a chart of 34 holiday activities and their risk of infection on a scale of one to ten, with ten having the highest risk.

The very lowest risk on the chart is writing a letter to Santa, but taking a picture with Santa can pose a bigger risk. It's ranked as a 7.

Thanksgiving is so close, you can almost smell the turkey and mashed potatoes in the air. It's common to gather around the table with your friends and family to share a meal and give thanks, but the pandemic has changed everything.

But hosting a holiday dinner with a group of friends and family is a level 8 on the scale of risk.

So, before you head out for the holidays, consider the risk.