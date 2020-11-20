Skip to Content
Texas tops 8,000 hospitalized virus patients; doctors urge ‘very small’ Thanksgiving gatherings

Getty Images via CNN
Healthcare workers move a patient in the Covid-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has surpassed 8,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer surge, and doctors are amplifying pleas to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small.

Texas reported more than 11,700 new cases Friday, once again approaching record highs.

Gov. Greg Abbott has ruled out shutdowns and says cities and counties need to enforce restrictions already on the books, including occupancy limits and face coverings.

The Texas Hospital Association is now appealing for families to keep holiday gatherings “very small” as doctors and nurses struggle to keep up with rising caseloads.

The group says staff are “tired and emotionally drained” and worried about the health of their own families.

Associated Press

