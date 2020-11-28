Amber Alert leads to safe return of Texas 2-year-old covered in blood after car crash

Texas

ROTAN, Texas -- A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl north of Abilene, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.

Deputies in Rotan were asking for the public to be on the lookout for Victoria Alerman, and issued the alert overnight.

However, around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, the Fisher County Sheriff's Office said she was dropped off safe.

She was said to be covered in dry blood from an earlier vehicle crash and wearing a diaper.

Officials did not give further information on where she was dropped off or if 33-year-old Reyes Figueroa, who was wanted in connection with her disappearance, was with her.