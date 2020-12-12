Have you seen her? Texas Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl believed to be abducted

Texas

BELLS, Texas -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning for a child believed to have been abducted who is in grave or immediate danger, according to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

Police are looking for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman.

ABC affiliate KTRK reports Holiman is a white girl, 3-feet 8-inches tall, weighs approximately 39 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are unsure of what she was wearing at the time she was allegedly abducted.

Authorities were also looking for suspects Kindel Kody Holiman and Jaydn Faith Fuller in connection to the case.

Kindel Holiman is a white man, 29 years old and is 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Fuller is a white woman, 27 years old and is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

They were last seen in Bells, in north Texas, driving a maroon 2020 Ford Explorer with temporary license plates.

Authorities ask that if you have any information about their whereabouts to call the Bells Police Dept. at 903-813-4411.

Bells is located approximately 65 miles north of Dallas.