Watch LIVE: Storm, power outages impact Texas’ vaccine distribution

Texas

HOUSTON, Texas — Texas health officials say the bad weather has delayed the shipment of more Covid-19 vaccines to the state until at least Wednesday.

Meantime, officials in Houston indicated massive power outages across Texas - because of the winter storm - knocked out electricity to a facility storing over 8,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

The outages forced Houston health officials Monday to scramble to distribute the doses before they went bad.

More than 2 million people across Texas are without power after a massive storm system dropped temperatures into single digits as far south as San Antonio.

The Moderna vaccines in Houston were distributed to hospitals, a county jail and Rice University. Sophomore Harry Golen says he and some friends waited nearly four hours, much of it outdoors in the frigid cold, outside a campus gymnasium to get the shots.