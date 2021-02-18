Firefighters battle big San Antonio apartment blaze amid lack of water

Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio firefighters were battling a massive apartment fire Thursday evening on the city's north side that was being hampered by access to water in the wintry conditions, ABC affiliate KSAT reported.

Fire officials said they were having to transport water to the scene while trying to fight the flames, because fire hydrants at the complex weren't dispensing water. Six water trucks had already been emptied.

There was no immediate word as to injuries and no other details were available.