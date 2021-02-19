Watch LIVE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives update on storm response

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas’ power grid operator said Friday that additional power outages are no longer needed overnight to balance supply and demand.

But many Texans are still without power, and millions of people across the state have had their water service disrupted in the aftermath of this week’s massive winter storm.

Gov. Greg Abbott was set to provide an update on the state’s response to the winter storm at 2 p.m. Mountain time Abbott will be joined by emergency officials for his update from Austin.