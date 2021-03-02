Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Texas girl believed to be with fugitive

Texas

ITASCA, Texas — The Texas Department of of Public Safety has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be with a wanted woman.

According to DPS, 15-year-old Lori Johnson was last seen in Itasca on Feb. 26.

Johnson is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.

ABC affiliate KXXV reports she may be wearing an oversized hoodie or T-shirt, torn/ripped jeans. She has braces on her teeth and two lines cut in left eyebrow.

The suspect in the disappearance is 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos, who police said has felony warrants for robbery and other charges.

Barrientos has a “propensity for violence, a history of running from police and now has active felony warrants,” authorities said.

Barrientos is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Barrientos' front, sides, and back of hairline are shaved and she has two lines cut in left eyebrow.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, DPS says you can call (254) 687-2020 to report the information to the Itasca Police Department.