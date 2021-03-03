Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Texas girl missing with dad after mom killed

Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas -- A 10-year-old girl has gone missing after her mother was found killed overnight Wednesday, police said. State officials issued an Amber Alert for the girl later Wednesday morning.

Rosemary Lee Singer may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, police said. He is her mother's ex-husband.

Rosemary weighs about 75 pounds and is around 5 feet 2 inches tall. She has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday in Carrollton.

Singer picked Rosemary up from a friend's home, ABC affiliate WFAA reported. When he showed up, the family she was with did not know the circumstances, and she left with him.

Rosemary was wearing a pair of glasses with a dark blue jacket, a red and gray shirt with unknown writing, dark blue pants, and white and purple shoes, according to authorities. She does not always wear her glasses though, police added.

Singer is described as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 235 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a blue bandana for a mask.

Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead by her roommate around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe Singer took Ramos' car: a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205. He has ties to Hillsboro, Texas, but police said they have no "definitive information" about where he might be.

Anyone with any information is asked bu athorities to call 911 or 972-466-3333 immediately.

Police gave an update around 9:30 a.m. as they continued their search for the girl and her father.

"It's clear that we're dealing with a murder," said Jolene DeVito, a police spokesperson. She added that police could tell a "struggle" had taken place before Ramos was killed.

"We are worried about this child," DeVito explained, saying getting her back safe was their number one priority at this point.