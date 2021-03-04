Texas Amber Alert issued after 3-year-old with medical condition is taken

Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Authorities are asking for help locating a toddler who was reportedly abducted from College Station, ABC affiliate KTRK reported Thursday.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch, who was believed to have been taken. Police believe the person who abducted Adeline was 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols.



Authorities said Adeline is in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury due to a medical condition.

Adeline was described as three feet tall, weighing 26 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt with buttons on the collar.

Nichols, who police believe took Adeline, is described as five feet tall, 110 lbs. and is possibly driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander with license plate number MWS 8187. The truck also has a pink sticker with the text "Princess on Board" in the rear window.

If you have any information on Adeline's whereabouts, authorities said you should call 911 or the College Station police department at (979) 764-3600.