Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas boys taken by murder suspect

Texas

DALLAS, Texas — Officials issued a statewide Amber Alert Monday evening for two children out of Dallas who they said were believed to be in danger.

According to the alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 2-year-old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter were taken around 2:30 p.m. Monday in Dallas.

Police believed the two boys were with 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II, who is the suspect in a homicide. Dallas police sources told ABC affiliate WFAA that he was wanted for the killing of the boys' aunt earlier in the day.

Seven was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front. He weighs around 25 pounds and is 2-foot-6.

Curtis was last seen wearing a white and light blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit. He's described as approximately 2-foot-11 and weighing around 40 pounds.

The boys were last seen in a gray, late 90s model Cadillac sedan with body damage to driver side rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boys was asked by authorities to call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268 and reference case number 109886-2021.