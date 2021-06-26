Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old said to be with older man

Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A Texas statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez after she left her home near Brownsville and was reported to be in the company of an older man. She was last seen at a San Antonio hotel and anyone with information was urged by authorities to call 911 immediately.

Specific details about the circumstances of Antonette’s disappearance were not immediately released.

Antonette is believed to be with 18-year-old Clayton Phillips. He’s described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. The nature of his relationship to Antonette, if any, was not immediately clear.

Phillips and Antonette are believed to be traveling in a brown 2012 Kia Optima with Texas license plate number DR6K226. The vehicle’s rear window tint has bubbled, according to the amber alert.

Antonette is described as a 13-year-old Hispanice female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has a belly piercing and was last seen wearing a black button-down short sleeve sweater and black pants.