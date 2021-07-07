Texas Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old boy

Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A statewide Amber Alert was issued Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old Texas boy who is believed to have been abducted.

Kayeden Mathew Stutzman was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday in San Antonio, ABC affiliate KSAT reported.

The Amber Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety lists Erik Stutzman, 28, as the suspect in the boy’s disappearance. Erik Stutzman is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate NTZ6442.

Kayeden Stutzman is 3 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. Their relationship is unknown at this time. It was also unknown where the suspect might be taking the child.

San Antonio police spokeswoman Mariah Medina told KSAT that the boy’s kidnapping is “a very active investigation,” adding that he is thought to be in danger.

Anyone with information on the boy's location was urged by authorities to call 911 immediately, or contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.