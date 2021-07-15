Skip to Content
Texas
By
Updated
today at 6:27 PM
Published 5:44 PM

SWAT commander dead, 3 officers hurt in standoff with west Texas gunman

Police block off the area in Levelland where a standoff led to officers being shot.
KAMC/ABC
Police block off the area in Levelland where a standoff led to officers being shot.

LEVELLAND, Texas -- One officer has died and three others are hospitalized with wounds after a police standoff in a small West Texas city erupted in gunfire.

The incident involves a man barricaded in a house Thursday afternoon on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

Three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital, where Sgt. Josh Bartlett, leader of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office's SWAT commander, died of his wounds.

Another officer went to a Levelland hospital, which placed itself on lockdown. Reporters near the shooting scene say gunfire is still being heard.

Crime / News / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content