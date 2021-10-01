Watch LIVE: Administrator shot by former student at school in Houston

Texas

HOUSTON, Texas — Authorities say a former student of a Houston charter school shot and wounded a school administrator on campus before quickly surrendering to police.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 a.m. Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, a charter school that serves students in sixth through 12th grades.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the ex-student shot through the school’s door, then shot the administrator in the back. Finner says the employee is in serious condition at a hospital. The school says no students were hurt.

Authorities have not released names of the wounded administrator and suspect or a possible motive. Finner says authorities are investigating whether they had any past interactions.