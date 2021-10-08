Caught on video: Human smuggler leads Texas DPS troopers on high-speed chase

Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- A suspected human smuggler lead Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed car chase in the Rio Grande Valley that was caught on helicopter video.

On the video, you can see the driver goes down an access road with the car weaving left and right.

The driver then loses control of the car and it flips violently.

Surprisingly, the suspect was able to get out of the car quickly and tried to run from officers.

The suspect was eventually caught by authorities.