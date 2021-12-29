Police say lack of progress ‘disheartening’ in search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – After nine days of searching for missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus conceded to ABC affiliate KSAT that investigators have not made much progress in the case.

Lina was first reported missing on the evening of Dec. 20 at an apartment complex.

Despite pouring massive resources into the search, along with a cash reward for information on her disappearance, McManus said no tips have gotten them closer to figuring out what happened to the child.

“There’s nothing that we haven’t done to try to find her,” McManus said. “It’s frustrating and disheartening, disappointing that we haven’t come up with something yet.”

Police have now shut down both command posts dedicated to the search, but McManus said “there is no lessening of the intensity of the investigation.”

Police and FBI agents are still working on the search together in hopes of discovering new evidence.

Investigators are also going through “reams and reams” of data, trying to make links between surveillance videos and what witnesses have told them during the investigation.

When asked if there were any suspects being investigated in connection with Lina’s disappearance, McManus did not share much information.

“I will say that we’re looking at some people, yes, but I won’t get into it deeper than that,” he said.

Until then, police continue to treat Lina’s disappearance as a missing persons case and not an abduction.

Lina was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.