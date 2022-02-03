Skip to Content
WATCH: Governor Greg Abbott to provide update on winter weather impacting Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the severe weather impacting Texas Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.

The Governor was expected joined by representatives from:

  • Texas Division of Emergency Management
  • ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas
  • Railroad Commission of Texas
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Military Department
  • Texas A&M Forest Service
  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • Texas Department of Transportation
  • Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
