WATCH: Governor Greg Abbott to provide update on winter weather impacting Texas
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the severe weather impacting Texas Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.
The Governor was expected joined by representatives from:
- Texas Division of Emergency Management
- ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Railroad Commission of Texas
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Military Department
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
Comments
1 Comment
Governor Abbott doing a great job.