Beto O’Rourke tests positive for Covid-19
HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas Democratic candidate for governor, Beto O'rourke, has tested positive for Covid-19.
"In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings. I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today. I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines," said O'Rourke in a news release.
Comments
6 Comments
So bee toe got the covid. Hope he locks himself in the basement for a couple of years.
Loser Beto is now a breakthrough case statistic. His vaccines did not prevent him from getting the covid or spreading the covid.
So far there are 42,419 total breakthrough cases in El Paso with 214 breakthrough deaths.
With any luck, he croaks!
I don’t like him but I pray he recovers but why is this news?