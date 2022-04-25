Skip to Content
Beto O’Rourke tests positive for Covid-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas Democratic candidate for governor, Beto O'rourke, has tested positive for Covid-19.

"In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings. I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today. I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines," said O'Rourke in a news release.

