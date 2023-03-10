Texas legislatures introduce House Bill focusing on youth mental health

A House Bill was introduced to the Texas House of Representatives this week focusing on youth mental health.

House Bill 4200 will require school districts to provide at least one non-physician mental health professional per 600 students at each district campus.

The nation has been facing a mental health crisis. In the last decade there has been an increase in suicides among youth.

The Better Chance Act will help provide mental health services for children and adolescents in their schools. Texas State Legislatures will hold a press conference at the capitol regarding this bill in April.