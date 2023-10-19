People, Places & Paul: Missions in Socorro, Ysleta & San Elizario bring pride to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been great living and working in the El Paso area after returning less than a month ago to this wonderful place I call home. There are so many hidden gems in the borderland, however, one of the most popular tourist attractions that most people in this region are very prideful about, is the "El Paso Mission Trail."

In another edition of ABC-7's "People, Places & Paul", I had the chance to visit the "La Purisima" Mission in Socorro, Texas and talk to residents of the lower valley who visit the mission(s) regularly.

Socorro native Pinky Arrieta, who was baptized in the "La Purisima" Mission, said, "Your heart starts to cry because you love it. It's beautiful. There's no place like Socorro, Texas."

Arrieta's pride for his hometown mission is echoed by Shelby McCue, the President of the El Paso Mission Trail Association, who continues to promote historical tourism in the borderland.

"It's all coming around right now, this is a renaissance for the mission trail," said McCue.

Socorro Mayor, Ivy Avalos, recently attended a special event that included a check-presentation for the mission.

"We have industrial, commercial, residential, all coming to Socorro," said Mayor Avalos as she stood in front of the "La Purisima Mission", "so it's growing immensely."

