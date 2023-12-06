City of San Elizario receives $10,000 for community enhancements

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of San Elizario City Council on Tuesday received a $10,000 donation from El Paso Electric (EPE) as part of an agreement for the utility’s expansion of its Texas Community Solar program. The funds can be used by the City of San Elizario for community enhancements for its over 10,000 residents.

“El Paso Electric recognizes the great efforts that San Elizario has made in invigorating the economic development of its city,” says Jessica Christianson, vice president of sustainability and energy solutions. “We look forward to the enhancements that will be made and our solar expansion that will benefit the community.”

The future home of Texas Community Solar expansion will be located on 70 acres in San Elizario near the intersection of Herring and Chicken Ranch Roads and will produce 10 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy. EPE selected EDF Renewables to construct the solar site. The Texas Community Solar expansion is expected to be operational in 2024.