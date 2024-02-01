Texas Department of Public Safety launches violent offender database

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has launched its Violent Offender Database. This new database launched on December 29, 2023.

The new database was created by House Bill 5202 during the regular session of the 88th Texas Legislature. This bill required DPS to create and maintain a public centralized database of offenders who have committed certain violent offenses, including those involving family violence. The website is free to use.

The Violent Offender Database contains information regarding offenders who, on two or more occasions, have been convicted of assault, sexual assault, aggravated assault or aggravated sexual assault involving family violence. This also includes offenders who have been convicted of continuous violence against the family, stalking or any combination of such offenses.

The database includes the offender’s full name, date of birth, a recent photograph and a physical description, or as much information as possible. It also includes a list of offenses, the date of conviction, punishment and outcomes for each offense.